7X launches ‘Waslah Post’ at 28th Universal Postal Congress

DUBAI, 9th September 2025 (WAM) -- 7X, the UAE’s leading trade, transport, and logistics holding group, has launched ‘Waslah Post’, the world’s first digital marketplace aggregating postal operators.

Announced at the 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025, Waslah Post represents a strategic leap forward, partnering postal networks worldwide and enabling e-commerce growth through a borderless, digitally connected platform.

By providing digital sales channels, aggregated volumes, and access to cross-border demand, Waslah Post shall transform the role of a postal operator, allowing offline or fragmented operators to become discoverable and “digitally bookable,” while larger networks capture new inbound revenue streams and volume growth.

Built on Universal Postal Union (UPU) frameworks and existing bilateral agreements, the platform intends to complement and enhance the postal ecosystem, turning fragmentation into federation and reinforcing posts as critical infrastructure in the digital economy.

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, said, “Waslah Post is a natural extension of 7X’s platform strategy alongside NXN, EMX, and FINTX. By digitising and aggregating postal operators, we enable them to scale volumes, capture new revenues, and remain central to the global logistics landscape, while empowering SMEs, e-commerce players, and individuals to trade seamlessly across borders. This is about future-proofing the industry and partnering networks worldwide for a borderless future.”

By connecting posts into a unified marketplace, Waslah Post will democratise access to global trade. SMEs, micro-sellers, and individuals will be able to ship cross-border transparently and cost-efficiently, while e-tailers and marketplaces gain scalable, affordable access to postal networks for global fulfilment, checkout integration, and returns management.