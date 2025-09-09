Dubai Design Week 2025 to spotlight global, regional creative talent

DUBAI, 9th September 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Design Week will return for its 11th edition from 4th to 9th November 2025.

Presented in strategic partnership with Dubai Design District (d3), a member of TECOM Group PJSC, and supported by Dubai Culture, the 2025 edition will feature a dynamic programme of commissions, exhibitions, installations, talks and live events.

Since its launch, Dubai Design Week has become a catalyst for cross-cultural exchange, spotlighting diverse practices from the region and beyond while connecting them to global audiences. Its multidisciplinary programme spans disciplines including architecture, interiors, furniture, product, graphic and experiential design, acting as a platform for dialogue, experimentation and progress. Set against the backdrop of Dubai’s cultural landscape, it continues to reflect the city’s growing role as a global meeting point for creativity and ideas.

Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group, said, “Dubai Design Week brings such a wealth of creative talent and energy to Dubai Design District each November - from here in the UAE, the region and across the globe. This year, more than 1,000 acclaimed and emerging designers and brands will showcase. Dubai Design Week is representative of everything we stand for at d3: creativity; design inspiration; knowledge exchange; community; collaboration and partnership; nurturing talent from near and far; and a place and platform for dialogue and conversation on the future of the design industry. We particularly look forward to this edition of our d3 Architecture Exhibition with RIBA, which underscores the importance of architecture and community as core elements at d3.”

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Arts, Design & Literature Sector, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, said, “Dubai Design Week plays a vital role in strengthening the cultural and creative industries by providing opportunities for emerging designers, supporting entrepreneurs, and showcasing regional talent on a global stage. Through initiatives such as the special commissions for emerging talent and the Marketplace, we are reinforcing Dubai’s position as a UNESCO Creative City of Design and advancing Dubai's cultural vision of being a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent."

Natasha Carella, Director for Dubai Design Week, commented, “This year, our direction takes a more reflective approach, exploring design not only as a practice of innovation but also as a social connector, a civic and cultural force that shapes how we live together, communicate and build systems of care."

Downtown Design, the anchor event of the week and the region’s leading fair for high-quality and contemporary design, returns to the d3 Waterfront Terrace from 5th to 9th November 2025, showcasing the latest collections, innovative products and design solutions, complemented by a programme of pop-up concepts, regional spotlights, talks and panel discussions.