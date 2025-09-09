Sharjah Department of Culture organises 4th Arabic Poetry Forum in Nigeria

SHARJAH, 9th September 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and organised by the Cultural Affairs Department at the Sharjah Department of Culture, the Nigerian capital, Abuja, hosted the fourth Arabic Poetry Forum, with the participation of 17 poets.

The Arabic Poetry Fora in Africa are in implementation of the directives of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, which seek to support and disseminate the Arabic language and enhance the presence of Arabic poetry in Africa.

They serve as a platform for showcasing classical Arabic poetry talents and a bridge of communication, within a comprehensive vision that promotes Arabic culture and enhances its role in human development.

The forum was attended by Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy of Nigeria; Professor Mohammed Rabi Saad, Dean of the College of Languages and Linguistics at Bayero University, Kano, Nigeria; Professor Ahmed Rabeh Abdulrahman, Head of the Department of Arabic Language at Kaduna State University; and Dr Abdul Aziz Al Yaqouti, Representative and President of the Academic Society of Arabic Language and Literature in Nigeria, a number of Arab ambassadors to Nigeria, university and institute professors, and a large gathering of Arabic poetry lovers and connoisseurs.

The forum began with a speech by the General Coordinator, Dr Omar Adam Mohammed, who expressed his gratitude for the efforts of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and his generous support, which greatly contributed to the success of the forum. He also thanked the Cultural Affairs Department at the Sharjah Department of Culture for its efforts to support and promote this initiative.

Hannatu Musa Musawa welcomed the attendees, noting that this meeting is dedicated to celebrating Arabic poetry and its close connection to African heritage.

Musawa said that Arabic poetry is one of the oldest living literary traditions in the world. For centuries, it has served not only as a means of artistic expression but also as a repository of history, identity, and collective memory. It has played a unique role. Through the Arabic language and literature, people have connected with global civilisations, engaged in intellectual traditions, and preserved the spiritual and cultural values that continue to shape societies today.

Musawa continued that Arabic poetry in Africa tells stories of resilience, knowledge, cultural integration, and the search for meaning. It is part of the region’s intangible cultural heritage, reminding that heritage is not only manifested in monuments and artifacts, but is also preserved in the spoken word, song, and oral traditions.

Musawa concluded that Arabic poetry is not exotic; it is an integral part of African cultural identity and must be appreciated, studied, and celebrated. She hoped this forum will inspire creativity and scholarship and strengthen cultural ties between nations.

Professor Mohammed Rabi Saad delivered his speech on poetry, saying that it is not just an art form; it is the repository of the Arab conscience, the record that has preserved language, attitudes, and emotions throughout the ages. Since the inception of the Arabic Poetry Forum in Nigeria, it has provided a vibrant space for creativity, a platform that has embraced young voices, discovered promising talents, and opened the doors of Arabic to all lovers of the word.

Saad noted that the forum was not merely a cultural event; it was a confident step towards strengthening the presence of the Arabic language in Nigeria, not only as a language of education, but also as a language of culture, taste, and beauty.

Saad added that the forum has contributed to strengthening bridges of love and cultural cooperation between Nigeria and the UAE and opened new horizons with the Emirate of Sharjah, which has become a centre of influence for the Arabic language and a beacon of thought and culture in the Arab and Islamic world.