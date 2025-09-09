Hili Forum 2025 concludes with recommendations to strengthen international cooperation, mutual understanding

ABU DHABI, 9th September 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), in cooperation with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), concluded the second edition of the Hili Forum, held over two days under the theme “Global Reset: Trade, Tech, and Governance.”

The Forum brought together leading diplomats, experts, and policymakers from around the world, reinforcing the UAE’s pivotal role in advancing practical solutions to emerging global challenges.

The second and final day of the Forum focused on the third core pillar, Geotech. Building on discussions from the first day, which explored geopolitics and geoeconomics, keynote sessions and concurrent discussions examined the impact of transformative technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and robotics, on global power dynamics, national security, economic competitiveness, and international relations.

Participants emphasised that while technological progress offers immense opportunities, it also carries shared responsibilities to ensure it advances global development, security, and stability.

In a special address, Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, underlined the need for states to invest in resilience in order to safeguard their sovereignty in a rapidly evolving international system.

She underlined the central role of diplomacy in achieving regional peace, saying, “No order endures through confrontation, no system survives on exclusion, and no peace is secured through aggression.”

She noted that the future of Palestine continues to be the cornerstone of a peaceful future for the Middle East and reiterated strong warnings against threats of annexations of Palestinian land by Israel, calling them ‘a red line’ for the UAE. She also cautioned against the role played by non-state actors and their outside backers, contrasting that with the UAE vision for “a regional pact that delivers benefits to its people far beyond the meager spoils of proxy conflicts.”

Dr. Sultan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of ECSSR, highlighted the importance of the forum, saying, “The significant momentum generated by the second edition of the Hili Forum underscores its commitment to fostering values of dialogue and communication. It also reflects the prominent role of the UAE, whose effective diplomacy was evident in the presence of high-level ministers, policymakers and thought leaders who convened to address the most pressing challenges facing our region and the wider world. In collaboration with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, the Forum will continue to strengthen its position as a flagship global platform for dialogue and communication, in a land whose history has witnessed centuries of connectivity and engagement.”

Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of AGDA, said, “The discussions at Hili Forum 2025 confirmed that technology is no longer just a technical matter but a key factor reshaping global power and international relations. Debates on artificial intelligence and innovation highlighted the urgent need for global cooperation to ensure these technologies are used responsibly and for the benefit of peace and development. The debates also underscore the UAE’s growing role as a diplomatic force shaping the future of international order.

During his participation in the forum, Dr. N Janardhan, Director of Research and Analysis at AGDA, highlighted the need to develop legal frameworks that safeguard human values considering the technological advancements the world is witnessing today.

He stated, “Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and algorithms pose new and complex challenges for international humanitarian law. As these technologies change the way conflicts are conducted, it is crucial to develop legal and ethical frameworks that guide their use responsibly and protect fundamental human values."

The Forum concluded with a strong call for international collaboration and cross-border partnerships to ensure that technological advancements are harnessed responsibly and for the common good. Hili Forum reaffirmed its role as a strategic platform for constructive dialogue, fostering the exchange of ideas and practical solutions to global challenges, and contributing to a more balanced, inclusive, and resilient international community.