President of Pakistan confers 'Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military)' upon UAE Naval Forces Commander

ISLAMABAD, 9th September 2025 (WAM) -- Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has conferred the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Major General Humaid Mohammed Alremeithi, UAE Naval Forces Commander, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening military relations between the UAE and Pakistan.

The decoration was conferred during the official visit of Major General Humaid Mohammed Alremeithi to Pakistan at the invitation of Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff of Pakistan.

The visit included official meetings and discussions on ways to enhance naval cooperation and exchange expertise between the two countries’ naval forces.

During the visit, the UAE Naval Forces Commander also met with General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan, and Pakistan's Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.