Humaid bin Rashid: UAE places health of citizens, residents at top of priorities

AJMAN, 9th September 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said that since its founding, the UAE has attached great importance to the healthcare sector, considering it a cornerstone in building human capacity and enhancing quality of life.

“We are now witnessing the fruits of this vision in an integrated healthcare system that meets the highest international standards and places the health of UAE citizens and residents at the forefront of priorities,” he added.

This came as H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid received, today at his Majlis in the Emiri Court, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, Dr Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO Saudi German Health UAE, and a delegation from the Group.

Ajman Ruler stressed that the private medical sector is a key partner in advancing healthcare development, as it plays an active role in providing advanced services and enhancing the efficiency of the national healthcare system. He added that Ajman always welcomes medical initiatives and investments that contribute to serving the community and meeting its needs.

The delegation of Saudi German Health Group expressed their gratitude and appreciation to H.H. the Ruler of Ajman and H.H. the Crown Prince for their continuous support of the healthcare sector and for facilitating healthcare projects.

Several Sheikhs and officials attended the meeting.