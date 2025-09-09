Abdullah bin Zayed condemns in strongest terms blatant Israeli attack on Doha

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, condemned in the strongest terms the blatant and cowardly Israeli attack that targeted the State of Qatar, emphasising that this reckless aggression constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, a grave breach of international law and the UN Charter, and an irresponsible escalation that threatens regional and international peace and security.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with the State of Qatar and reaffirmed unwavering support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the security and safety of its citizens and residents. H.H. Sheikh Abdullah underscored the urgent need for an immediate cessation of military escalation, warning that continued provocations would undermine regional security and risk plunging the region into instability, with catastrophic repercussions for international peace and security.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities to deter Israel and halt these barbaric Israeli attacks, stressing that the continuation of such aggression reflects reckless conduct that fuels regional tension, escalates conflict, and undermines prospects for security and stability.

Furthermore, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed warned that the persistence of such dangerous attacks, in the absence of a decisive and deterrent international position, will have grave repercussions on regional and international peace and security, and solidify a situation that is unacceptable and cannot be overlooked.