UN calls for US$139.6 million to aid people in eastern Afghanistan hit by earthquake

NEW YORK, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Nations today launched a four-month emergency response plan for US$139.6 million for Afghanistan so that humanitarian organisations can help 457,000 people affected by last week’s devastating earthquake in the eastern region.

“This is a moment where the international community must dig deep and show solidarity with a population that has already endured so much suffering," said Indrika Ratwatte, Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan. “With winter fast approaching, we are in a race against time to support affected communities with just the bare minimum. The resilience of the Afghan people has been continually tested and there is a real danger, with each crisis that hits, that the fragile gains made in recent years will be reversed."

Almost 500,000 people in Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar provinces of eastern Afghanistan have been directly impacted by the earthquake, with over 2,200 people having lost their lives and a further 3,600 injured as of 7 September, according to reports from the de facto authorities.

Indrika Ratwatte added that humanitarian partners are doing their utmost to keep women, children and other at-risk groups at the centre of the response. “Child-friendly spaces and safe spaces for women are being established,” he added.