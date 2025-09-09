Saudi Crown Prince holds phone call with Emir of Qatar, condemns Israeli attack

RIYADH, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, held a phone call with Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Press Agency reported.

HRH the Crown Prince affirmed Saudi Arabia’s full solidarity with Qatar and condemned the Israeli attack, calling it a criminal act and a flagrant violation of international law.

He also emphasised the Kingdom’s readiness to support Qatar and any measures it takes to protect its security and sovereignty.