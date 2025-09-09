Egypt strongly condemns Israeli attack on Qatar

CAIRO, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) – Egypt strongly condemned Israel’s strike on the Qatari capital, Doha, describing it as a grave violation of international law and state sovereignty, the Egyptian Presidency stated.

“Egypt expresses its strong condemnation and deep denunciation of the aggression act carried out today by the Israeli forces against the sisterly State of Qatar, which targeted a meeting of Palestinian leaders in the Qatari capital, Doha, to discuss ways to reach a ceasefire agreement, in blatant violation of international law, the principles of respect for state sovereignty, and the inviolability of their territories."

Egypt affirmed that "the Israeli aggression on Qatar represents a dangerous precedent and an unacceptable development and constitutes a direct assault on the sovereignty of the sisterly State of Qatar, which plays a pivotal role in mediation efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip."