President of Rwanda meets with Abdulla Al Hamed

KIGALI, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, has received Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, in Kigali, to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral relations in various fields of common interest.

During the meeting, Al Hamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to President Kagame, wishing the Republic of Rwanda and its people continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, President Kagame reciprocated the greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, commending the depth of relations between the two countries and wishing the UAE government and people further growth and prosperity.

The meeting also reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors, with the two sides affirming the strong ties that unite the two nations and the keenness of both leadership to broaden their partnership in a manner that serves shared interests and promotes opportunities for sustainable development.

Earlier today, Al Hamed also met with Jean-Guy Afrika, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board. The meeting discussed avenues for enhancing cooperation and coordination in various developmental areas to serve mutual interests and support the path of growth and prosperity for both countries and their peoples.