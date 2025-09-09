Al-Azhar, Muslim Council of Elders, Arab Parliament condemn Israeli aggression against Qatar

CAIRO, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, the Muslim Council of Elders, and the Arab Parliament strongly condemned today’s Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, considering it a blatant violation of international law and state sovereignty.

His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, affirmed in a statement today that this serious assault on Qatar’s sovereignty reveals Israeli intentions and schemes aimed at spreading chaos and destabilising the region.

The Muslim Council of Elders also stressed that the attack constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and contradicts international laws and charters.

In a statement issued today, the Council expressed its full solidarity with the State of Qatar, warning of the grave danger of such aggression and its serious repercussions on peace efforts, which threaten the security and stability of the region and the world.

For his part, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi, Speaker for the Arab Parliament, affirmed in a statement this evening the Arab Parliament’s full solidarity with Qatar — its leadership, government, and people — calling on the international community and the UN Security Council to shoulder their responsibilities to stop these repeated Israeli attacks, deter them, and safeguard the sovereignty of states and the security of their peoples.