UAE expresses solidarity with Qatar, conveys condolences over martyrdom of internal security force member

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the State of Qatar over the martyrdom of a member of Qatar’s Internal Security Force following the blatant Israeli attack.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyr, and to the government and people of Qatar, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery to the security personnel who were injured.

The UAE reaffirmed its full solidarity with the brotherly State of Qatar and its steadfast support in confronting all threats to its security and stability.