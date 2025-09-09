Education cornerstone of development, says RAK Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said that education is the cornerstone of development and the foundation of national progress, stressing that investing in qualified young minds is the key to building a brighter future for the UAE and strengthening its global competitiveness.

This came as H.H. Sheikh Saud received graduates and students of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research Scholarship Programme at Nad Al Habbi Majlis in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

H.H. Sheikh Saud expressed pride in their academic achievements at leading national and international universities, describing their success as a valuable contribution to the UAE’s development journey, and wished them continued success in their future endeavours.