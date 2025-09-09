UN condemns Israeli attacks in Qatar

NEW YORK, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned the Israeli attacks in Qatar.

"I condemn this flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar," said the UN Chief.

Qatar is playing a very positive role in achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, he added.

"All parties must work toward achieving a permanent ceasefire," he staid at a press conference on the launch of a report on military spending.

Guterres stated that the Israel's attack emphasises the report's finding that global spending on war far exceeds that on peacebuilding.