Al Jazira Club, City Football Group expand strategic partnership

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) – Al Jazira Club and City Football Group have announced a new cooperation agreement under which the Group will provide strategic advisory services to support the club’s long-term objectives.

The agreement also expands the scope of the existing collaboration between the two parties to include additional key football-related consultancy services.

The announcement was made this evening at Al Jazira Club Academy in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Vice President of Al Jazira Club and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors, who also met with the U-21 team and congratulated them on last season’s achievements of winning both the UAE Cup and the Super Cup.

Over the past two seasons, City Football Group has shared its expertise with Al Jazira Academy in training and education methodologies, technology, facilities, and operations, with a focus on building upon the academy’s strong foundations.