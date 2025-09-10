Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps marking Universal Postal Congress

DUBAI, 10th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates Post has issued a set of commemorative stamps to celebrate the UAE’s hosting of the 28th Universal Postal Congress.

Organised by the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in collaboration with 7X, the UAE’s official representative to the UPU, the Congress is held under the theme “Leading the Change, Creating the Future.”

Recognised as the UPU’s supreme decision-making forum, the Congress brings together delegations from 192 member countries to adopt the sector’s strategy and regulatory framework for the 2026–2029 cycle, which will be known as the “Dubai Strategy” in honour of the host nation.

This issuance reflects the UAE’s prominent role as a global hub for postal and logistics services, while reaffirming its commitment to driving digital transformation by embracing cutting-edge technologies and enabling e-commerce solutions and smart services.

Designed by Emirati artist Yasmin Al Mulla, the stamp celebrates art as a bridge of human connection and cultural exchange. Through her creative lens, the design fuses past, present, and future to document the UAE’s proud journey.