UAE commences national data collection phase for 1st Food Loss and Waste Baseline Study

ABU DHABI, 10th September, 2025 (WAM) -- ne’ma - the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative - in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC) and local statistics centres across the UAE, has officially launched the data collection phase of the UAE’s first-ever National Food Loss and Waste Baseline Study.

From 8th to 21st September, field teams across the UAE will collect primary data through household-level food waste measurement, while businesses registered in the Baseline Study will enter their own food waste information directly through the ne’ma data hub.

This two-week national effort represents the first time that direct waste composition analysis at the source is being conducted at this scale in the UAE, with participation from multiple sectors across the entire food supply chain.

The success of the on-the-ground data collection phase across all Emirates was made possible through close coordination between FCSC and local statistics centres, who play a central role in ensuring the study’s statistical credibility and national representation.

Their involvement ensures the validation of the national sample size, using scientific and statistically sound methodologies; compliance with the UAE’s national survey protocols, including quality control, ethical standards, and fieldwork accuracy; and the consolidation of local data into a unified federal dataset, forming the basis of the UAE’s national food loss and waste indices.

As the lead federal authority on national statistics and sustainable development indicators, FCSC also leads UAE reporting on the UN SDG agenda, working in alignment with international frameworks developed by FAO and UNEP.

Khuloud Hassan Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer at Emirates Foundation and Secretary-General of the ne’ma Committee, said, “This nationwide fieldwork is an essential step in building a data-driven foundation to measure, monitor, and execute the targeted strategies based on evidence to reduce food loss and waste across the UAE.

The baseline study is a collective way to assess the current levels of food loss and waste through a unified approach driven by key ne’ma stakeholders across the UAE, representing the government, private sector and the public. Through ne’ma’s close collaboration with the FCSC and local statistics partners, we are ensuring that this baseline study is scientifically robust and internationally aligned.”

The UAE’s Food Loss and Waste Baseline Study is designed to capture both the quantitative scale and qualitative causes of food loss and waste – from farms to households. It covers all stages of the value chain: from production and import to processing, distribution, retail, and finally consumption.

The data gathered will feed into the development of the UAE’s official food loss and food waste indices, identify geographic and demographic patterns in waste generation, support evidence-based solutions, awareness campaigns and systemic interventions, and build capacity for regular national reporting, with the study set to repeat every three years.

“The cooperation between FCSC, ne’ma, and local statistics centres reflects the UAE’s commitment to transforming food loss and waste insights into systematic and effective federal action,” said Hanan Mansour Ahli, Managing Director of the FCSC.

She added, “Our role is to ensure the highest levels of statistical accuracy and reliability, delivering results that are nationally representative and globally comparable. This approach reinforces the UAE’s position as a global role model in sustainability and reaffirms its dedication to turning the SDGs into tangible achievements that serve the present and safeguard the future.”

The UAE’s first-ever National Food Loss and Waste Baseline Study is the result of a coordinated national effort, bringing together over 25 federal and local government entities, including strategic partners the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), FCSC, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Tadweer Group, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA), Aldar, local municipalities and statistical centres.

Alia Abdul Rahim Al Harmoudi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at MOCCAE, said, “The UAE Food Loss and Waste Baseline Study is a cornerstone in supporting the National Food Security Strategy 2051 and advancing the UAE’s commitments to the environment and climate, conserving natural resources from waste, and achieving sustainability in its comprehensive sense."

As the national custodian for Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12, the Ministry is committed to raising awareness and enhancing education around sustainable consumption and production patterns. In this context, ne’ma plays a pivotal role in reducing food loss and waste, with a special focus on SDG 12.3, which calls for halving per capita food waste by 2030.

She added, "Through this study, led by the 'ne’ma' initiative, we will have the accurate data needed to reduce waste, enhance resource efficiency, and accelerate our transition toward a more sustainable, circular economy.”

The final results of the baseline study will be released during the first half of 2026, setting the stage for new initiatives, guidelines, partnerships, and public engagement strategies that support the UAE’s food loss and waste 2030 reduction targets.