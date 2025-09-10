AI Academy launches region’s first Executive Programme for Chief AI Officer

ABU DHABI, 10th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The AI Academy, a regional hub for executive education and leadership in artificial intelligence, has opened early applications for its Executive Programme for Chief AI Officer (CAIO).

The AI Academy was first unveiled at the Machines Can See 2025 summit in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The new first-of-its-kind Executive programme in the region will equip senior executives and decision-makers with the vision and expertise to drive the next wave of AI transformation.

The executive programme is launched under the strategic collaboration between the Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) and Polynome Group, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to shaping future-ready leadership as a global hub for AI adoption and regulation.

The intensive two-week programme is scheduled to begin on 16th November 2025 and includes 10 advanced modules covering AI systems architecture, enterprise deployment, governance frameworks, ethics, and public policy. With a strong emphasis on real-world application, the programme prepares executives to lead cross-functional AI strategies and unlock innovation agendas across the MENA region.

Participants will also have an opportunity to join an optional five-day international module in Europe or the United States as an extension of the main programme, expanding their exposure to leading global innovation ecosystems.

“In today’s fast-changing landscape, visionary and strategic leadership is critical to unlocking the full potential of AI in a responsible way that meets the needs of businesses and society alike,” said Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at ADSM. “This programme equips leaders with the strategic foresight, ethical foundation, and practical skills required to leverage the exciting opportunities AI creates, while strengthening the UAE’s role as a global hub for technological excellence.”

“What makes this programme unique is that it was designed by leaders who have implemented AI at scale,” added Alexander Khanin, Founder of Polynome Group. “Participants will leave with execution-ready strategies, direct access to enterprise tools, and membership in a powerful peer network of global AI leaders.”

