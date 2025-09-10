MoHRE shuts down 11 unlicenced domestic worker recruitment offices in Al Ain

DUBAI, 10th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the arm of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development responsible for regulating and developing the business sector, has shut down 11 unlicenced domestic worker recruitment offices in Al Ain.

The offices were found to be operating without a licence or under licences issued outside the emirate of Abu Dhabi, in violation of the Domestic Workers Law and its implementing regulations.

The ministry confirmed that legal, administrative and financial penalties have been imposed on the offending offices, along with referring their cases to the Public Prosecution.

MoHRE commended ADRA’s efforts, which carried out the closures in coordination with MoHRE, underscoring the spirit of partnership and integration between federal and local government bodies.

In a press statement, the ministry explained that it had received numerous complaints from community members regarding these offices, particularly concerning their failure to fulfill commitments to families and employers. The ministry reaffirmed its ongoing efforts to monitor domestic worker recruitment offices across the UAE ensuring their compliance with the law and operational standards.

The ministry urged the public to ensure they deal only with licenced domestic worker recruitment offices in the UAE to avoid negative practices and highlighted the health and security risks associated with unlicenced providers.

Customers can view the list of licenced offices on the MoHRE website to protect their rights and benefit from the services these offices offer.

Earlier this year, MoHRE announced that 40 domestic worker recruitment offices in the UAE were penalised during the first half of 2025, after confirming approximately 140 violations of the Domestic Workers Law and its implementing regulations.

In the same period, 77 unauthorised social media accounts were shut down in cooperation with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, after they were found to be promoting unlicenced domestic worker recruitment services.

