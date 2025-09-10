Dubai Business Events wins Association Development Award at regional ICCA Summit

DUBAI, 10th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Business Events (DBE), the city’s official convention bureau and part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has been recognised with the Association Development Award at the ICCA Middle East Summit, held at Exhibition World Bahrain in partnership with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority.

The award was presented by Fatima Bint Jaafar Al Sairafi, Bahrain’s Minister of Tourism, in recognition of DBE’s efforts to empower associations, driving collaboration, knowledge exchange and legacy in the association sector while enhancing the global competitiveness of the region’s business events sector in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

The summit brought together association leaders, industry stakeholders, and regional destinations to discuss strategies for building a resilient and sustainable meetings industry.

DBE, a member ICCA Middle East, additionally participated in a panel with fellow destinations including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Oman and Jordan to discuss “The Future of Destination Leadership: Unlocking Regional Potential through Innovation, Inclusivity, and Sustainability.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said, “This award is a testament to our strategic vision and collaborative efforts to position Dubai as a leading hub for knowledge and innovation. Associations of all sizes and sectors bring immense diversity and contribute significantly to Dubai’s growth by driving knowledge exchange, industry development, and economic impact."

Dubai’s participation at the ICCA Middle East Summit reflects the city’s continued engagement with global and regional industry leaders to address key themes shaping the future of events, including legacy creation, sustainability, AI adoption, and smart tourism.

The summit aligns closely with Dubai’s ambition to attract events that stimulate innovation, build cross-sectoral knowledge, and deliver measurable economic impact, further advancing the D33 agenda.