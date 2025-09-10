Al Ain Zoo earns global recognition with WAZA membership

AL AIN, 10th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Ain Zoo has officially earned membership in the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA), becoming part of a global network of leading institutions dedicated to wildlife conservation, animal welfare, sustainability, and environmental education.

Waleed Saeed Al Saeedi, Managing Director of the Zoo & Aquarium Public Institution in Al Ain, said, “This milestone reflects Abu Dhabi’s 2030 vision to protect biodiversity and natural heritage for future generations. It reinforces the Zoo’s mission to advance wildlife conservation through research, species care, and public awareness, while strengthening both Abu Dhabi’s and the Zoo’s standing as a global leader in sustainability and environmental stewardship.”

WAZA membership is a direct result of the efforts of Al Ain Zoo, which has an elite team of experienced and passionate professionals in the field of nature conservation and wildlife protection. This strengthens its global standing as a leading institution in the sector, while also contributing to the provision of inspiring recreational experiences that raise community awareness about the importance of protecting wildlife and maintaining a safe and natural environment for various animal species. It is also considered one of the most prominent educational tourism destinations in the UAE and the region.

It is worth noting that this marks the second international recognition for the Zoo in 2025. Earlier this year, it received accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), one of the world’s most prestigious benchmarks in the zoological sector.