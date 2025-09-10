EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis

BRUSSELS, 10th September 2025 (WAM) -- The European Commission will propose sanctioning extremist Israeli ministers and a partial suspension of the European Union's association agreement with Israel, targeting trade-related matters, Reuters reported.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement on Wednesday during her State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"What is happening in Gaza has shaken the conscience of the world," von der Leyen said, acknowledging divisions within Europe on how to move forward and pledging that the commission will do what it can on its own.