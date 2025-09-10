HIPA publishes inspiring Instagram contest works, announces completion of judging for ‘Power’ season

DUBAI, 10th September 2025 (WAM) -- The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), has announced the conclusion of its judging process for the 14th season ‘Power’, which began on July 1st.

In a statement, Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, Secretary-General of HIPA, said, “At HIPA, we uphold confidentiality and the principle of fair opportunities, which is why we only reveal the names of jury members after judging is complete. This year, more than 87,000 photographs were evaluated, submitted by over 50,000 photographers. Everyone now eagerly awaits the winner announcements in November.”

Bin Thalith added, “We are delighted with the quality of results received from the judging panel and the reduced number of submissions rejected due to incomplete entries or intellectual property law reasonings. This increased level of awareness to our rules and regulations from the photography community showcases the positive impact of our ongoing efforts."

HIPA published a collection of inspiring winning photographs from the 2025 Instagram competitions, which covered the themes of ‘Environmental,’ ‘Human Imprint,’ and ‘Children.’

Among the most notable were the photograph by Bahraini photographer Zakariya Omran (@zakariya_omran), which won in the ‘Environmental’ category, and a photograph titled ‘All the Feelings of the World’ in the ‘Children’ theme.

All the winners received the award’s honorary medal, and their photographs were showcased on the official Instagram account (@HIPAae).