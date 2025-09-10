AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 10th September 2025 (WAM) -- The Organising Committee of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship has announced prize money totalling AED3 million for the 17th edition of the championship, which will be held at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi from 12th to 22nd November 2025.

The event will run under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The prize pool reflects the status of the championship as the largest event on the global jiu-jitsu calendar and provides an added incentive for athletes worldwide. This year’s edition is expected to record unprecedented registration levels, with more than 10,000 athletes, further cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as the world capital of jiu-jitsu.

The championship was first launched in 2009 with around 500 athletes from 50 countries and has since seen continuous growth in participation, reaching last year’s 16th edition, which attracted over 8,000 athletes from across all continents.

The 17th edition promises fans an 11-day comprehensive jiu-jitsu experience. It begins on 12th November with amateur competitions, followed by the kids’ categories from 13th to 15th November, with Para-Jiu-Jitsu matches scheduled for 13th November. Youth competitions take place on 16th and 17th November, followed by Masters on 18th and 19th November, before culminating with the professional competitions from 20th to 22nf November at Mubadala Arena.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee, said, “Announcing AED3 million in prize money for the 17th edition demonstrates our commitment to strengthening the championship’s status as a global platform while giving athletes an added motivation to deliver top-level performances worthy of the event.

We are preparing for an extraordinary edition that meets the highest organisational standards, thanks to the unlimited support of our wise leadership. Over 11 days of competition, we expect to welcome more than 10,000 athletes in a truly unprecedented event that unites cultures under the values of sport.”

The Organising Committee continues its intensive preparations to ensure the success of this year’s championship, working closely with partners and supporters, including Abu Dhabi Police, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and the Ministry of Interior, among others.

Efforts are focused on delivering the best possible experience, from athlete arrivals and facilitation of procedures to infrastructure readiness and attention to every detail, ensuring volunteer, medical, and security teams are fully prepared.

With a record number of participants expected this year, the Committee is intensifying its efforts to accommodate this surge and deliver an unparalleled championship that matches Abu Dhabi’s status as a global sporting capital and generates positive impact locally and internationally.

