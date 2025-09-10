ALC, Amazon Alexa partner to broaden Arabic content accessibility through voice assistant services

ABU DHABI, 10th September 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) and Amazon Alexa have signed a content licensing agreement to enable the use of the centre’s Arabic-language content and make it available to users through Alexa voice assistant services in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

This strategic partnership is a key outcome of the Congress of Arabic & Creative Industries (Congress ACI), the ALC’s flagship platform dedicated to showcasing Arabic creativity and advancing the Arab cultural and creative sectors. Amazon Alexa’s participation in the 2024 edition laid the foundation for this collaboration, highlighting Congress ACI’s role in driving sustainable, high-impact initiatives and fostering strategic partnerships that amplify the presence and influence of the Arabic language on a global scale.

Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, described the agreement with Amazon Alexa as a significant step in the centre’s efforts to expand the use of the Arabic language and to harness advancements in technology and artificial intelligence to reinforce its position as a global language of culture, science and innovation.

Tamim said, ‘’Arabic remains one of the most dynamic and adaptable living languages, with the ability to contribute across both functional and creative fields. This strategic partnership, which provides users access to Arabic content through two of the centre’s leading digital initiatives – the Poetry Encyclopaedia and the Digital Lexicon – will have a profound impact on enriching Arabic digital content and bringing its vast treasures closer to tens of millions of users around the world. We are enabling ever-wider audiences to benefit from and enjoy the richness of this vibrant, living language through the best that the digital age has to offer.’’

Dr Raf Fatani, Regional General Manager, Alexa, Amazon MENA, said, ‘’At Amazon, we believe in the power of voice technology to preserve and promote cultural heritage, while making daily interactions more natural and accessible. Our collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre represents a significant step in our ongoing commitment to Arabic language development and localisation. By integrating the centre's meticulously curated Arabic content into Alexa, we are not only enhancing the experience for our Arabic-speaking customers but also contributing to the global appreciation and accessibility of Arabic's rich linguistic tradition. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of creating technology that respects and enhances cultural identity while also providing practical utility in people's everyday lives. We are honoured to work alongside the ALC in their mission to position Arabic as a vibrant, dynamic language in the digital age.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Amazon Alexa will proactively support the ALC’s Arabic content in reaching its global user base, facilitating access for native speakers and Arabic language learners around the world.

The licensed content included in the agreement will be curated from two of the centre’s leading digital initiatives. The first is the Digital Lexicon (Daleel Al Maany), a comprehensive Arabic lexicon launched in 2021, which comprises the most common Arabic vocabulary used in digital Arabic websites and blogs. It is updated regularly to serve as a primary reference for both Arabic and non-Arabic speakers across digital platforms.

The second initiative is the Poetry Encyclopedia, an open-source archive of classical and modern Arabic poetry. One of the most significant cultural initiatives in its field, it highlights the richness and diversity of Arabic literature and the role of Abu Dhabi as a beacon of culture in the Arab region and beyond.

The partnership will promote the use of Arabic on a wider scale, further strengthening the ALC’s commitment to its strategic objectives of preserving and promoting the language on all platforms and to all audiences.