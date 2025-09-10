WHX Tech showcases healthcare innovation

DUBAI, 10th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The inaugural WHX Tech, a platform for digital health innovation, passed its midway point at the Dubai World Trade Centre last night, filled with insights from some of the world's leading artificial intelligence advisors.

With more than 200 expert speakers, 300 exhibitors, and an expected 5,000 global healthcare leaders to attend across the three-day event, World X Stage played host to the Emirates Health Services (EHS) Al Summit on day two.

Speaking at the forum focusing on the transformative role of Al in healthcare and how it aligns with the UAE's national Al strategy 2031, Mubaraka Ibrahim, Chief Information Officer and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at EHS, shared some key trends in AI healthcare. Most notably, the fact that ambient AI – such as wearables that track heart rate or cameras that scan for high temperatures – has reduced documentation by 41 per cent, in turn providing clinicians with 22 per cent more time for their patients.

“Every citizen may one day have their digital twin, a living, breathing model of their health, tested, treated, and optimised before a doctor even prescribes your medication,” Ibrahim said. “This is a profound shift, not only in technology, but in philosophy. AI is not here to replace humans; it is here to return the optimum capacity. With the help of AI, humanity is being restored to the heart of healthcare.”

PureHealth, one of the UAE's leading healthcare providers, has launched Pura, the UAE-based AI health companion App. Already accessible to over 600,000 people, the app combines tele-consultations, lab results, wearable integration with 95 per cent of devices, and a wellbeing rewards system and much more. Showcasing its products and services at WHX Tech this week, new features include an AI-based nutrition program, tracking, and a home blood sample collection service.

“We’re trying to make healthcare more accessible,” said Mark Maycroft, Associate Director of Digital Partnerships at PureHealth. “No one has bridged the gap between healthcare from a clinical perspective and the fitness and wellness side of health that we live every day. As part of our mission to provide easy access to the full spectrum of healthcare, we are introducing wellness blood panels collected in the comfort of your home, anywhere in the UAE, providing insights directly to your Pura App, with our AI companion ensuring personalised recommendations and insights.”

Speaking on the sidelines of day two, Peter Hall, President, Middle East, India, Türkiye and Africa at Informa Markets, said, “We are only at the halfway point of its first edition, yet WHX Tech is already proving itself a platform for collaboration, partnership, and future health-tech innovation showcases. The support we have received from our partners has been invaluable in making this inaugural edition something that will keep growing for years to come.”

WHX Tech is held in strategic partnership with the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), reinforcing its credibility and ensuring that its content aligns with the sector’s most pressing priorities.