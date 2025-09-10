Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday

ABU DHABI, 10th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, in cooperation with the International Federation of Muay Thai, has announced the completion of preparations for the 2025 Youth Muay Thai World Championship, which will officially open on this Friday at the Space 42 Arena, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi.

The championship will run until September 19, bringing together more than 1,200 male and female athletes from 100 countries across different age categories.

International delegations will begin arriving in Abu Dhabi starting today, Wednesday, September 10, ahead of the official Opening Ceremony on Friday at 5:00 PM, which will welcome all participating teams. Entrance will be free for fans and Muay Thai enthusiasts.

Preliminary bouts will begin on Saturday, September 13, and continue daily until Friday, September 19, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Finals for the 8–15 years category will take place on September 18, followed by award ceremonies. The championship will conclude on September 19 with the final bouts of the 16–17 years category, closing award ceremonies, and the official closing event.

This marks the first-ever edition of the championship to be hosted in the Middle East, making it a landmark event in the global combat sports calendar and an important platform for young athletes to test their skills on one of the world’s most prestigious stages.

Stephan Fox, Secretary-General of the International Federation of Muay Thai, emphasised that this year’s edition will witness an unprecedented level of participation from across the continents, making it the largest in the history of the youth competition. He further noted that Abu Dhabi possesses all the elements required for the success of a sporting event of this magnitude.

Tareq Mohammed Al Mehairi, Board Member of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, highlighted that Abu Dhabi’s hosting of this global championship reflects the federation’s continued efforts to stage major international sporting events. He stressed that the strong international participation demonstrates the world’s confidence in the UAE’s organisational excellence and leadership in combat sports.

He added, “We are committed to delivering an extraordinary edition of the championship, upholding the highest professional standards, enhancing Muay Thai’s global footprint, and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s status as a premier global sports hub.”