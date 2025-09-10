UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Communication Forum

SHARJAH, 10th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, emphasised the importance of the Council’s participation in the 14th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2025), organised this year by the Emirate of Sharjah under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life.” He noted that the forum is one of the most prominent events in the UAE and the wider region.

In his statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the forum’s opening day, Al Shehhi said, “Our participation comes through a pavilion that highlights the concept of quality of life in the UAE, while also showcasing the country’s desert and mountain environments.”

He added, “At the UAE Media Council, we place people at the heart of our priorities, as they are the true content creators. From this perspective, we recently launched the Advertiser Permit to regulate advertising content on social media platforms, whether paid or unpaid, ensuring the protection of both individuals and companies.”

Al Shehhi pointed to the strong demand for the ‘Advertiser Permit', with more than 1,800 content creators registered so far. He stressed that the initiative is a proactive step unique to the UAE, widely praised at the regional level, and is expected to have a significant positive impact on regulating the advertising sector, particularly for individuals.

He added that over the past two years, the UAE Media Council has established a comprehensive legislative framework and robust regulatory policies, which have had a positive impact on the development, efficiency, and sustainability of the media sector.