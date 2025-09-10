Ahmed bin Saeed chairs Dubai Health Board meeting

DUBAI, 10th September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, officially inaugurated Dubai Health’s Centre for Innovation and Technology.

The centre combines clinical expertise, research, and innovative technologies to shape the future of healthcare, and advance health for humanity.

The inauguration was held as part of the Dubai Health Board of Directors meeting, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and attended by Board members including Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Abdulla Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani, Professor Sir Ian Andrew Greer, Walid Saeed Al Awadhi, Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, and Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed conveyed his sincere appreciation to Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, for his valuable contributions to Dubai Health and for his instrumental role in laying the foundation for Dubai’s first academic health system. He wished him continued success in his new responsibilities.

During the meeting, Board members reviewed key achievements and were briefed on the progress of projects aimed at enhancing patient care and elevating the quality of healthcare.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed welcomed the Board members, commending their efforts to advance healthcare in alignment with Dubai’s Social Agenda 33. He stated, “We are progressing steadily toward a future where innovation and advanced technology are at the core of healthcare delivery. The Centre for Innovation and Technology at Dubai Health serves as a strategic platform that brings together expertise, talent, and forward-thinking ideas to develop solutions that make a real difference in people’s health. I extend my appreciation to Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg and Dr. Amina Al Rostamani for their generous contributions to the establishment of this pioneering centre.”

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed honoured Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation, and Dr. Amina Al Rostamani, Board member at the AW Rostamani Group, in recognition of their support in establishing Dubai Health’s Center for Innovation and Technology. He expressed his sincere appreciation for their valuable community efforts in advancing care, medical education, and research.

The Dubai Health Board of Directors also expressed their gratitude to Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg and Dr. Amina Al Rostamani for their generous contributions to the Center for Innovation and Technology and commended their well-deserved recognition for their pivotal role in advancing community philanthropy.

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg thanked H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed for the honour, noting that supporting such initiatives builds on the values instilled by her late father, whose contributions left a lasting mark on community service and the spirit of giving. She emphasised that the establishment of the centre will foster innovation and continuous development in the healthcare system by enabling research teams to advance and adopt emerging technologies.

Dr. Amina Al Rostamani expressed her pride in being honoured by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed. She said, “I am privileged to have contributed to the establishment of the Center for Innovation and Technology at Dubai Health, which aims to accelerate the adoption of smart solutions in healthcare and strengthen Dubai’s position in medical sciences through strategic partnerships. Social responsibility is deeply rooted in our community and remains an essential driver of the sustainable development led by our wise leadership.”

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed toured the Center for Innovation and Technology in the company of Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg and Dr. Amina Al Rostamani, the centre’s primary benefactors, as well as members of the Dubai Health Board of Directors. They were joined by Peter Hall, President of IMEA at Informa Markets, and Hal Wolf, President and CEO of HIMSS. During the visit, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed was briefed on the latest innovative projects designed to enhance the quality of care.

The Centre for Innovation and Technology was established through the generous contributions of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation and the AW Rostamani Group, which made a joint donation of AED10 million through Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health.

The centre’s launch coincides with the first edition of WHX Tech 2025, the Global Health Technology Exhibition, taking place from 8–10 September 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. During the event, Dubai Health will announce a series of new collaborations with leading academic, technology, and government partners to advance projects at the centre. These partnerships include Dubai Future Foundation, Prototypes for Humanity, Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, Siemens Healthineers, Schneider Electric, and Huawei.

The Center for Innovation and Technology is committed to transforming bold ideas into real-world solutions that enhance patient care, drive medical advancements, and improve lives, in line with Dubai Health’s ‘Patient First’ promise. It also serves as an educational and research platform, enabling clinicians, scientists, learners, and innovators to pioneer breakthroughs that shape the future of healthcare.

Dr. Yacine Hadjiat, Director of The Centre for Innovation and Technology at Dubai Health, said, “The Center for Innovation and Technology brings together talent from across disciplines, and provides the environment and resources needed to reimagine healthcare delivery. It is designed not only to advance technology but also to inspire bold thinking, foster collaboration, and accelerate discoveries that ultimately serve patients and improve lives.”

Designed in line with the world’s leading health innovation hubs, the centre houses advanced laboratories and technologies for developing, testing and validating solutions. This includes the Extended Reality and Brain Interface Lab (XR BCI), the Robotics and Sensors Lab, Artificial Intelligence and Data Lab, Design Lab, a User Experience Room, and spaces for collaboration.

To support the transition from discovery to application, the centre also offers comprehensive services through its Technology Transfer Office (TTO), enabling innovators to protect intellectual property and build partnerships.