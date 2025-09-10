Supplementary Grants Committee for Retirees in Sharjah reviews 86 applications

SHARJAH, 10th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Supplementary Grants Committee for Retirees in the Emirate of Sharjah held its meeting, on Wednesday, chaired by Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, and Chairman of the Committee, with the attendance of its members.

The Committee reviewed 86 applications, including 42 new requests and 44 requests for data updates. It approved the applications of those eligible for the grant after meeting the entitlement requirements, with an annual financial cost amounting to AED1,123,537.68. The amounts will be deposited into the beneficiaries’ accounts during September 2025.

The work of the Committee reflects Sharjah’s commitment to strengthening the social welfare system for retirees by providing supplementary grants that contribute to improving their standard of living and meeting their basic needs.

The Committee bases its procedures on precise standards and clear mechanisms that ensure applications are reviewed efficiently and promptly, thereby promoting fairness and embodying the Emirate’s vision in supporting all segments of society.