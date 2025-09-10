Humaid bin Rashid issues Law regulating procurement, contracts, inventory management in Ajman Government

AJMAN, 10th September 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Law No. (3) of 2025 concerning procurement, contracts, and inventory management in the Ajman Government, as part of the emirate’s efforts to strengthen financial governance and modernise its administrative systems in line with international best practices.

The new law aims to regulate purchasing operations, contract management, and the handling of government assets to ensure the highest levels of economic efficiency, transparency, equal opportunity, and fairness.

It also seeks to safeguard and manage public assets effectively while embedding the principles of integrity, openness, and sound governance across all stages of government contracting.

Key provisions of the law include unifying rules and procedures for procurement and inventory management across government entities, activating an electronic procurement system to enhance user-friendliness and ensure confidentiality and reliability, as well as establishing precise mechanisms for bid evaluation, awarding, contracting, and implementation in the public interest.

The law, which will come into effect 30 days after its issuance, also requires government entities to adopt annual procurement plans and prioritise sustainable procurement practices that consider economic, social, and environmental dimensions, in line with Ajman’s smart transformation strategy and sustainability initiatives.

The Ajman Government affirmed that the law represents a milestone in developing the emirate’s financial and administrative framework, reflecting the leadership’s commitment to global standards of transparency, governance, and fiscal responsibility, while strengthening Ajman’s competitiveness at both the local and international levels.