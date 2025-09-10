DGR, Anwar Gargash Academy sign MoU at IGCF

SHARJAH, 10th September 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the inaugural day of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) 2025 to enhance collaboration in knowledge exchange, institutional expertise and research, while advancing coordination in government communication, diplomacy and foreign policy.

The new partnership was signed by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR; and Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy; in the presence of Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Asma Rashid Sultan Bin Taliah, Secretary-General of The Sharjah Executive Council; Ahmed Hamad Rashid Matar Al Suwaidi, Assistant Secretary-General of The Sharjah Executive Council; alongside a number of representatives from DGR and the academy, as well as local and regional media outlets.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi stressed that the MoU marks a significant step in advancing institutional cooperation and integration in the UAE, aligning the efforts of national entities to build competencies and prepare both current and future generations of diplomats and decision makers to serve their communities and represent their nation, which contributes to strengthening the UAE’s developmental vision and supporting its national priorities.

“The partnership reflects Sharjah and the UAE’s commitment to developing institutional frameworks that ensure sustained excellence in government communication and diplomacy. It goes beyond the exchange of knowledge to provide a practical foundation for future initiatives that enhance the capabilities of national talent and reinforce the country’s presence on the international stage with a broader and more effective outlook. Through this collaboration, we seek to establish a model of cooperation between national institutions that generates innovative programmes responsive to global developments and aligned with the UAE’s strategic goals,” the Chairman added.

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri stated, “The signing of this MoU between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Sharjah Department of Government Relations marks a significant strategic milestone in expanding cooperation in training, qualification, and capacity building, particularly in the fields of diplomacy, government communication, and foreign policy. We are confident that this partnership will contribute to preparing highly qualified national cadres, equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to represent the UAE effectively in international forums, thereby strengthening its global presence and reflecting its values of openness and cultural exchange.”

Under the new partnership, parties will strengthen coordination and cooperation in training, communication, initiatives and events, while exploring opportunities for institutional knowledge exchange across diverse projects within their areas of competence. The MoU also stipulates organising meetings, visits, and discussions on topics of mutual interest, as well as exploring other forms of collaboration to be agreed upon between both sides.