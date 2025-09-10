Sharjah–Finland dialogue at IGCF 2025 puts comprehensive security at heart of future policy

SHARJAH,10th September, 2025 (WAM) – A powerful exchange between Finland and Sharjah at the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2025) positioned comprehensive security at the centre of global conversations on sustainable governance and the well-being of societies.

The session ‘Finland’s Perspective on Comprehensive Security – Food Security and Its Connection to Water and Climate’ held on Day 1 of IGCF 2025 at the Sharjah Expo Centre, featured nd MemberSheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah's Department of Government Relations (DGR), and Tula Yrjölä, Ambassador of Finland to the UAE, with Sally Mousa of Forbes Middle East as the panel moderator.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi offered a Sharjah perspective, where security is understood through the lens of community well-being and quality of life. “Comprehensive security extends to education, housing, health, cultural identity, and environmental stewardship. It also means thinking beyond headlines. Child safety, housing, food quality, access to education, these are the less visible but equally critical parts of real security.”

He highlighted Sharjah’s integrated efforts, which include the Mleiha Wheat Farm, a pioneering initiative for local wheat cultivation in desert conditions, livestock projects that strengthen local food supply chains, adaptive environmental legislation that embeds sustainability into governance, and strong educational and cultural institutions that link resilience to social cohesion.

He also reflected on the role of government communication in building trust and mobilising communities: “We must be transparent about what we do well, where we need support, and where we can learn from international partners. Government communication is not only about delivering messages — it is about listening and incorporating feedback into policy.”

Ambassador Tuula Yrjölä opened her remarks by sharing Finland’s approach to comprehensive security, explaining how it unites state institutions, private enterprises, civil society, and citizens into one coordinated system of preparedness. “Comprehensive security is about more than defence,” she told the audience. “It is about making sure every vital function of society — energy, food, water, healthcare, and information systems — continues to operate under any circumstances. This is not the job of one sector alone; it is a collective responsibility we all share.”

She emphasised that Finland’s approach is based on existing legislation and civil structures, enabling preparedness to emerge from everyday governance rather than being limited to emergencies. “Resilience is understood not just as surviving crises but as transforming challenges into opportunities. Our food security measures are tailored to the country’s short growing season and water management based on Finland’s abundance of lakes. As a country with no oil and natural gas reserves, energy resilience has been key to Finland, along with food-tech and circular economy innovations. Resilience is not passive; it is about actively preparing, innovating, and connecting local systems to global knowledge.”

The speakers agreed that food, water, and climate security are deeply interconnected. Ambassador Yrjölä described water as the defining security challenge of our time, with contamination, inefficiencies, and scarcity already threatening lives in multiple regions.“The global hydrological cycle is out of balance,” she said. “The water crisis is not abstract; it is already here, impacting food production, health, and even political stability. The UAE’s leadership in convening the 2026 United Nations Water Conference is vital.”

Sheikh Fahim added that the UAE’s diplomatic culture of dialogue and invitation makes it uniquely positioned to host such global events. “Our very founding as a nation was an act of invitation,” he said. “Our spirit of welcoming diverse voices, listening, and co-creating solutions is what allows the UAE to serve as a global platform for dialogue.”

Both speakers articulated a clear call to action for policymakers worldwide. Ambassador Yrjölä emphasised the need for shared responsibility and investment in resilience, building cross-sectoral cooperation between governments, businesses, and civil society. She also mentioned the importance of investing in education and awareness to create informed, prepared citizens as well as developing frameworks for international collaboration, where national policies contribute to global stability.

Sheikh Fahim’s message at the IGCF 2025 audience returned to the human scale of security. “I have learned that when we create policies at the household level — policies that make families feel secure in their homes, their food, their education, their health — we are truly practising comprehensive security. If it works for the household, it will work for the nation. At its heart, security is about people.”

The panel concluded with a joint call for greater cooperation, knowledge exchange, and innovation to confront climate change, desertification, and resource scarcity.

In yet another session titled ‘Food Security: The Fundamental Pillar of Societal Sustainability’ at the IGCF 2025, Majid Sultan Al Zaabi, Partnerships Specialist at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), highlighted the entity’s responsibility for the food security portfolio in the UAE and the implementation of all food security-related initiatives and projects, within three pillars: food security, animal security, and agricultural sustainability.

Al Zaabi pointed out that the authority's strategy for sustainable food security and safety over the past five years has been based on ten programmes comprising 74 local and national initiatives, including projects, events, and partnerships with institutions. Al Zaabi emphasised the importance of spreading awareness among all members of society, especially children. We have established key partnerships with KidZania and Spacetoon as they contribute to consumer behaviour and our future in the long run.”

He added: "The authority's initiatives include the His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence, which aims to develop and support the agricultural sector, farmers, livestock breeders, youth, and influencers across the UAE. The Authority's initiatives also include World Food Week, which will be held from October 21-23."

