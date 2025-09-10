Emirates Drug Establishment reviews achievements, approves future roadmap

DUBAI, 10th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE)’s Board of Directors has discussed the progress made in implementing the Establishment’s 2024–2026 strategy and reviewed the entity’s key achievements for the year.

The Board also set strategic priorities and approved the action plan for the coming period as part of the EDE’s commitment to enhancing innovation and sustainability in the medical and pharmaceutical industries and developing its regulatory and research capacities in line with the UAE’s aspirations for this vital sector.

The discussions took place during a meeting chaired by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment. Present at the meeting were Dr. Maha Taysir Barakat, Vice Chairwoman of the Board; Dr. Fatima Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, EDE Director-General; as well as board members; Dr. Essa Abdulfattah Kazim; Badr Salim Al Olama; Dr. Farhan Malak; and Ahmed Al Romaithi, representative of the youth category

Al Hajeri commended the prominent role played by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, during his tenure as Board Chair, praising his strategic vision and efforts to consolidate the Establishment’s regulatory foundations and elevate its standing as a national engine of pharmaceutical innovation.

He expressed appreciation for the board members’ performance and for the distinguished contribution of EDE teams, whose commitment and professionalism reflect the integrated institutional efforts to achieve national objectives in the health and pharmaceutical sectors.

Al Hajeri also voiced pride in the Establishment’s achievements made to consolidate the UAE’s position as a trusted hub for innovation in the pharmaceutical and medical industries, expand local manufacturing capacities, support research ecosystems and adhere to the latest international standards.

He affirmed that the Emirates Drug Establishment will continue to play an important role in driving the nation’s vision to strengthen leadership and sustainability within the medical and pharmaceutical industries and ensure future readiness. The Establishment will spare no effort to develop innovative solutions and forge effective strategic partnerships in pharmaceutical innovation and research.

For her part, Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi affirmed that the Establishment is making steady progress in implementing its strategic plans to realise its ambitious vision. She highlighted that it has successfully modernised its organisational structure and broadened the scope of research collaboration, generating positive impacts on community well-being and reinforcing sustainable economic growth.

Al Kaabi highlighted the establishment’s strategy and future vision to integrate artificial intelligence technologies into drug discovery, activate digital solutions in pharmaceutical regulation, and adopt sustainable manufacturing standards that align with environmental responsibility while accelerating innovation.

The Board discussed a set of developmental priorities designed to strengthen the readiness of the national pharmaceutical sector and reviewed the phased objectives outlined in the Establishment’s strategy.

The discussions also addressed the completion of service transfers from ministries and relevant entities, alongside the provision of regulatory services to stakeholders in recent months, as part of efforts to build an integrated service ecosystem under the Establishment’s umbrella.

The Board also reviewed mechanisms to accelerate marketing approvals for medicines by assessing scientific dossiers directly, without the need to await reference-country approvals, thereby ensuring the rapid and efficient availability of innovative therapeutic solutions. This step reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading hub for advanced healthcare delivery in line with the highest international standards of quality and safety.

Aligned with the Establishment’s vision to develop a flexible and innovation-driven regulatory environment, these measures will expedite access to modern therapies and address the community’s health needs efficiently and sustainably.

The Board further emphasised the importance of adopting advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence and digital solutions, to enhance manufacturing and distribution processes, accelerate innovation, and deliver sustainable health solutions that effectively serve society.

The Board approved the launch of the Contact Centre 80033784 (800Edrug), which will serve as a central platform for communication between customers and the Establishment. The centre will enable the receipt of inquiries, feedback, and suggestions, thereby facilitating faster access to reliable information and reinforcing transparency between the community and the Establishment.