ADNOC Distribution, Landmark Group launch region’s largest loyalty partnership

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNOC Distribution today announced a new collaboration with Landmark Group, the Middle East’s premier omnichannel retail leader.

The partnership enables seamless point conversion and cross-platform redemption between ADNOC Rewards and Shukran programmes, unlocking new benefits and providing greater choice for millions of members across the UAE.

ADNOC Rewards points can now be seamlessly converted into Shukran points and used across Landmark Group’s retail brands. Likewise, Shukran members can convert their points into ADNOC Rewards, unlocking access to a broad range of ADNOC services.

This two-way flexibility enhances the experience for both loyalty programme members. The partnership also sets the stage for future collaboration, including personalized, data-driven offers that deliver even greater value across both ecosystems.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said, “This collaboration brings together two of the UAE’s largest and most popular loyalty programmes, reinforcing ADNOC Distribution’s commitment to creating best-in-class customer experiences. By making ADNOC Rewards points more accessible, we are enhancing convenience and offering customers more value in their everyday transactions.”

With over 2.5 million members, ADNOC Rewards provides exclusive benefits at ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, along with automotive services like car wash and lube change and tailored offers from over 150 partners across dining, leisure, hospitality, and other sectors.

Shukran, the largest loyalty programme in the region with 7 million members in the UAE, connects customers to popular landmark brands.

Rahul Jagtiani, Group Director of Landmark Digital, stated, “At the same time, Shukran members will enjoy a more rewarding experience by converting their points into ADNOC Rewards, unlocking access to a wide range of ADNOC Distribution services.”

In 2024, ADNOC Rewards grew by 25 percent year-on-year, reinforcing its position as the UAE’s most popular mobility and convenience loyalty programme. On average, ADNOC Rewards customers spend 20 percent more per visit than non-members.

