Amana Healthcare launches 'Peer Support Group'

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Amana Healthcare, part of the M42 group, has announced the launch of its Peer Support Group, a new initiative aimed at providing emotional support, shared experiences, and a sense of community for patients and their families.

As a specialised provider of long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation, Amana Healthcare supports individuals with complex medical needs who often require extended recovery, multidisciplinary care, and compassionate support beyond a clinical setting.

The Peer Support Group welcomes and encourages individuals under its purview of care by bringing together survivors of life-changing events, such as those with neurological diseases, cardiopulmonary conditions, genetic or congenital disorders, age-related and degenerative diseases, and post-acute or post-surgical complications in a safe and inclusive environment.

Dr. Jason Gray, Chief Executive Officer of Amana Healthcare, emphasised the importance of this new programme, stating, “Our Peer Support Group exemplifies our dedication to comprehensive patient care by creating a community where patients and their families feel empowered, understood and, supported. Healing is not just about medical treatment; it’s about fostering hope, resilience, and connection.”

Sessions are held once a month at Amana Healthcare Village in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, and are offered in both Arabic and English to ensure accessibility for diverse participants.

The programme is designed to provide a structured and supportive setting where participants can openly share their experiences, challenges, and triumphs.

Beyond the peer discussions, the group also hosts workshops on topics such as stress management, healthy living, and effective communication, alongside social events that reinforce a profound sense of community.

