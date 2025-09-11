Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s Quality of Life Conference

BARCELONA, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, attended Monocle’s tenth Quality of Life Conference in Barcelona, participating in a fireside chat with Tyler Brûlé, Editorial Director of Monocle magazine, and Andrew Tuck, Editor-in-Chief of Monocle, to explore how the UAE’s values of openness and coexistence guide its approach to diplomacy and international cooperation.

During the discussion, Al Kaabi underscored the UAE’s unwavering commitment to openness, coexistence, and dialogue, explaining that a key factor in the UAE’s progress, and a guiding principle for its diplomacy, is the country’s “firm belief that embracing diversity and dialogue lays the foundation for a peaceful and prosperous world and society”.

Al Kaabi illustrated this vision with landmark initiatives such as the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi: a symbol of interfaith dialogue, peaceful coexistence, and mutual respect within the country.

She also highlighted how culture can serve as a powerful tool to unite communities from different faiths. In this context, she highlighted UNESCO’s “Revive the Spirit of Mosul” project, to which the UAE contributed US$50.4 million, noting that it demonstrated how shared cultural heritage can foster peace and mutual understanding.

Reflecting on current global challenges, Al Kaabi emphasised the urgent need for the international community to come together to fight hate speech, racism, and all related forms of intolerance. In this context, she cited the UAE’s co-authorship of UN Security Council Resolution 2686 as an example of how countries can unite to combat intolerance in all its forms and help prevent future conflict.

Al Kaabi further discussed the importance of convening dialogue and welcoming diverse perspectives, both locally and internationally. She said, “Through global events and collaborative platforms, the UAE will continue to champion inclusiveness, cultural exchange, and genuine people-to-people connections as foundations for peace, stability, and prosperity.”

As a premier global forum, Monocle’s Quality of Life Conference gathers visionaries, thought leaders, and innovators from around the world annually to share different perspectives on creating inclusive and resilient cities and societies with opportunities for all.