UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council’

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Cabinet has approved the reconstitution of the Emirates Research and Development Council (ERDC) under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, underscoring the nation’s determination to cement its standing as a global hub for Research and Development (R&D).

The Council brings together an influential body of ministers, private-sector leaders, and leading academic institutions.

Under its new mandate, the ERDC will define the UAE’s research‑and‑development priorities, establish a unified policy framework for funding, ethics, regulations and governance, and ensure that R&D programmes across government, academia and the private sector align with the nation’s economic‑diversification agenda and the UAE Centennial 2071 vision.

The Council will also oversee federal funding streams, advise on R&D-related tax incentives, and implement regulations and policies designed to attract world-class research talent. It will further evaluate the UAE’s performance against key global innovation benchmarks.

By fostering closer collaboration among public and private stakeholders and deepening ties with international partners, the ERDC aims to accelerate breakthrough R&D and its translation into solutions that deliver meaningful impact for society.

The Council’s newly formed membership comprises 18 distinguished individuals, including Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs, who has been appointed as Secretary-General of the ERDC, while continuing to serve as Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council.

Members also include Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak; Abdul Rahman Mohammed bin Al Owais; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri; Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar; Mohamed bin Hassan Al Suwaidi; Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei; Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi; Badr Salim Al Olama; Shehab Issa Abu Shehab Al Suwaidi; Khalfan Belhoul; Omar Sultan Al Olama; Dr. Maha Taysir Barakat; Peng Xiao; and representatives of UAEU, Khalifa University, MBZUAI and the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences. Their collective expertise spans government policy, advanced industry, finance, artificial intelligence, energy, health sciences and education - disciplines critical to the UAE’s future‑ready economy.

Commenting on the Cabinet decision, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “The reconstitution of the Council underscores the UAE’s resolve to build an integrated, high‑impact R&D ecosystem that accelerates economic diversification, strengthens our strategic autonomy, and places the Emirates at the forefront of global innovation.

He added, "By aligning resources, policy and partnerships under one platform, we will amplify the societal and economic dividends of science and technology for our nation and the world.”

For his part, Faisal Al Bannai stated, “The Council’s revamped remit turns our national ambition into action - creating a single alignment gateway for federal R&D programmes, synchronising regulations across sectors, and catalysing collaboration between public and private stakeholders. This will position the UAE as a leading testbed for deep-tech innovation and a magnet for high-value investment.”

With the ERDC serving as the UAE’s apex body for directing national R&D strategy and guiding a more coordinated approach, the country is steadily strengthening its role in the global R&D landscape - fostering collaborations, refining policy, and encouraging innovation that can contribute meaningfully at home and abroad.