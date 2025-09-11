WHX Tech 2025 wraps up with focus on agnostic AI, femtech

DUBAI, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The inaugural edition of WHX Tech, a three-day platform for digital health innovation held this week at Dubai World Trade Centre, concluded with discussions across three stages on the future of digital health.

Additionally, the winner of the region's first digital health start-up competition was announced, taking home a US$50,000 prize to support the next growth phase in their business.

Atif Albraiki, Chief Digital and AI Officer at Dubai Health, a key partner of the event, expressed how WHX Tech has enabled collaboration between the industry ecosystem to drive innovation.

“Participating in the inaugural WHX Tech 2025 has been an opportunity to demonstrate how we, at Dubai Health, are harnessing digital innovation and artificial intelligence to reimagine the way care is delivered. By showcasing initiatives such as smart hospital rooms, AI-enabled pain management, and intelligent medical records, we are translating technology into smarter, more personalised experiences for patients," he added.

With more than 200 expert speakers and 300 exhibitors, the programme featured sessions on challenges and opportunities for digital health in supporting displaced populations. Another panel highlighted how women are reshaping health innovation and investment.

The Xcelerate competition, the region’s largest start-up contest dedicated to digital health, concluded on the final day with 40 companies pitching their solutions. The Xcelerate Champion of Innovation Award went to Strolll, a digital therapeutic software for augmented reality (AR) glasses.

Sally Thompson, Group Event Director, Informa Markets, said, “Being able to see the winner crowned of the region's largest digital health start-up competition as we close the doors on WHX Tech’s inaugural edition was a great ending to a fantastic three days."