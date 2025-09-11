Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

SHARJAH, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Arab media officials have underscored the role of digital media in sustainable development, stressing the need to integrate official and digital media platforms to meet the challenges of a fast-evolving digital landscape.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) in Sharjah, Abdulrahman Majrashi, Head of the Saudi Arabia's Government Communication Centre and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Media, highlighted the importance of fostering partnerships to support sustainable development goals.

Majrashi highlighted the role of government communication in driving sustainability, citing Saudi Arabia’s initiatives such as the “ImpaQ” influencer forum, which brought together more than 1,500 influencers and attracted over 30,000 visitors. He also pointed to the “Mawthooq” licence, issued by the General Authority of Media Regulation, which grants official recognition to influencers and promotes responsible content.

Dr. Zaid Al-Nawaiseh, Secretary-General of Jordan's Ministry of Government Communication, emphasised the urgent need to enhance media literacy among youth, noting that media is no longer exclusive to official institutions but has become an open space.

Since 2020, the Jordanian government has introduced university courses on digital media to help students verify information, distinguish between objective reporting and disinformation, and counter hate speech.

These initiatives, he added, foster critical thinking and responsible media use while encouraging civic engagement and addressing national challenges.