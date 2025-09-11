Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, reviews strategic projects in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, led by Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the authority.

H.H. was briefed on the strategic heritage projects and initiatives being implemented by the authority across Al Ain Region, aimed at preserving the region’s rich historical legacy and developing the infrastructure that supports traditional and cultural activities. The implementation of such initiatives is contributing to safeguarding national identity and ensuring the transfer of authentic values and traditions to future generations.

H.H. praised the efforts of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority in developing heritage projects and facilities in Al Ain Region, and its role in preserving Emirati traditions and values, through community awareness initiatives and the organisation of events and festivals that strengthen the connection of younger generations with their history and reinforce the region as a leading destination at all levels.

He also highlighted the significance of moving forward with the implementation of heritage projects and the launch of innovative community initiatives that provide Al Ain Region’s residents with a variety of traditional and cultural activities, strengthening the presence of heritage in their lives and enriching their knowledge of the region’s rich history and diverse cultural fabric.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed reaffirmed that Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority projects and initiatives represent a key pillar in educating present and future generations about the importance of heritage, and its pivotal role in preserving the identity and cohesion of society, aligning with the vision and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aiming at safeguarding the cultural legacy and promoting authentic Emirati values among the community members.

Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the support extended by the UAE leadership and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed to the authority’s projects and plans in Al Ain Region.

He emphasised the authority’s ongoing commitment to continuing the implementation of its initiatives and programmes, contributing to the sustainability of cultural heritage and the strengthening of national identity.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; and several officials from the authority.

