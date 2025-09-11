ADAA launched updated Internal Audit Rules

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional governance and accountability, Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) has announced the update of the Internal Audit Rules applicable to entities under its mandate. This aims to enhance the quality and efficiency of internal audit functions and establish a unified framework that supports safeguarding and optimal use of public resources.

Key updates include:

• adoption of the concept of continuous audit for financial and operational activities in entities subject to ADAA mandate ensuring efficiency, transparency and timely risk response

• enhancement of the risk assessment approach by including financial and operational processes in terms of their performance, previous audit findings and their contribution to achieve entity strategic objectives.

• enhancement of internal audit role in financial auditing through participating in the process of appointing the statutory auditor and following up on financial audit outcomes

• enhancement of performance indicators of internal audit units in entities subject to ADAA mandate to strengthen their role in safeguarding public funds and elevation of the effectiveness of internal controls

• emphases on the importance of integrating digital transformation into the agenda of internal audit units within entities subject to ADAA mandate and promotion of the use of data analytics in audit outcomes to ensure more accurate and effective oversight

• regulation of the appointment of audit firms providing internal audit services to entities subject to ADAA mandate ensuring transparency and quality audit outcomes

This update follows the launch of the first edition of the rules in 2021 and aims to enhance the effectiveness of internal auditing and deliver added value

