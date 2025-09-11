Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1,600 athletes

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has announced the completion of preparations for the sixth round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, dedicated to Gi competitions, which kicks off tomorrow (Friday) at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah and runs until 14 September.

This round will see the participation of 1,600 male and female athletes from clubs and academies across the country, competing across all age divisions, from kids to adults and masters. The strong turnout reflects the championship’s rapid growth and its status as one of the UAE’s most prominent sporting events.

The championship will open tomorrow with the youth, adults, and masters divisions, followed on Saturday by the under-14 and under-16 categories, before concluding on Sunday with the children’s and under-12 competitions. The format reflects the Federation’s vision of supporting emerging talent, broadening the base of practitioners, and preparing champions capable of representing the UAE and achieving success on continental and global stages.

The intensity of the competition is expected to rise in this crucial round as clubs and athletes look to secure their places in the overall standings. With a total prize pool of AED 3 million, the championship continues to reinforce its position as one of the most valuable domestic sporting events, underscoring its significance on the national sports calendar.

Hosting the sixth round in Fujairah also highlights the Federation’s commitment to promoting the sport across the Emirates. This approach underlines the success of its strategy to expand the game’s reach, engage wider segments of society, and strengthen the sport’s connection to the nation’s sporting identity.

The championship applies a precise points system, with scores calculated based on the medals earned in each division and added to the cumulative tally of the athlete’s club. This system fosters a competitive spirit among clubs and raises the overall level of performance.