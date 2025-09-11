ADNEC Group issues 2024 ESG Report

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, has announced the release of its Environmental, social, and governance (ESG)Report 2024, showcasing a strong commitment to sustainability, ethical business practices, and social responsibility across its diverse business clusters and assets including Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism, and Media.

Building on the launch of its Net Zero Transition Plan in 2023, ADNEC Group accelerated progress in 2024 by rolling out key decarbonisation and efficiency initiatives across its business clusters and assets, in alignment with the plan’s deliverables and reduction timelines. These included advancing clean energy adoption, expanding renewable energy capacity, and deploying efficiency initiatives such as AI-driven energy optimisation technologies, expected to reduce electricity use by 20% annually.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “ADNEC Group’s achievements reflect our determination to lead by example in environmental, social, and governance principles. By combining innovation, strong partnerships, and operational excellence, we have not only reduced our footprint but also created long-term value for our stakeholders and the wider community, in full alignment with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and the country’s leadership vision for a greener, more sustainable future.”

The ESG Report highlights ADNEC Group’s significant impact as an organisation, with a contribution of AED 8.57 billion to Abu Dhabi’s economy, supporting over 62,000 jobs across the UAE. The Group also formally embedded ESG criteria into its procurement process, ensuring that suppliers are active partners in reducing emissions and advancing responsible sourcing.

A highlight of the year was ADNEC Group’s receipt of the UAE ‘Plan to Action: Year of Sustainability’ Seal, an official recognition granted by the UAE’s Year of Sustainability initiative in acknowledgement of its measurable impact on sustainability and environmental stewardship. This recognition joined other prestigious awards including the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Award, and the Best Energy Management Initiative Award by Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group, cementing ADNEC’s role as a sustainability leader.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi also became the first and largest venue in the Middle East and North Africa fully powered by clean energy, enabled through the landmark partnership with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC). This milestone was through the issuance of Abu Dhabi Department of Energy verified Clean Energy Certificates, ensuring that every kilowatt-hour consumed at the venue since November 2024 has been sourced from clean power.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi also delivered other year-on-year measurable environmental improvements, including a 7% reduction in electricity consumption per event, a 28% reduction in water consumption per event alongside a 53% total waste from landfill diversion and recycling rate.

In 2024, ADNEC Group also awarded a 5 MWp rooftop solar photovoltaic project at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Once operational, the system is expected to generate more than 8.5 million kilowatt hours of clean electricity annually, meeting nearly 30% of the venue’s total demand and reducing carbon emissions by approximately 6,000 tonnes each year. This milestone reinforces the Group’s long-term investment in renewable energy and its commitment to enhancing the resilience and sustainability of its flagship assets.

2024 also marked the successful hosting of the 63rd ICCA Congress, where ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi set a global benchmark by becoming the first international congress certified to The PLEDGE on Food Waste standard. The event achieved zero food waste to landfill, diverting nearly 2 tonnes of surplus food and redistributing hundreds of meals to the community, earning the venue the ICCA Award for “Model Venue for Sustainable Business Events.”

The ADNEC Group ESG Report 2024 outlines a clear strategy and ambitious targets, setting the stage for continued success in sustainability. The Group demonstrates that economic success, social impact, and environmental responsibility can coexist seamlessly. Visit the ADNEC Group website to access the report.

