National Olympic Committee discusses preparations for Asian Youth Games in Bahrain

DUBAI, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Technical and Sports Affairs Department of the National Olympic Committee convened a coordination meeting with sports federations to review preparations for the 3rd Asian Youth Games, hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain from 22 to 31 October. The Games will feature the participation of around 5,000 athletes from 45 Asian countries, competing across 24 sports and 253 events, including 124 for boys and 114 for girls.

Ahmed Ibrahim Al Tayeb, Director of the Technical and Sports Affairs Department at the Committee, outlined key details of the event, competition schedule, and programme, highlighting the inclusion for the first time of equestrian (endurance), jiu-jitsu, and muay thai. He noted that this represents a historic milestone reflecting the rapid growth of Asian sport while strengthening cultural and sporting exchange among youth.

Al Tayeb explained that the Games, dedicated to athletes aged 14 to 18, serve as a qualifying platform for the Youth Olympic Games “Dakar 2026.” They provide an ideal stage for discovering emerging talent and preparing a new generation of athletes capable of competing in major international events, including the senior Asian Games and the Olympic Games. The Games also offer participants valuable international exposure, boosting their confidence and supporting both their sporting and personal development.

He added that participation further provides an important opportunity to assess athletes’ performance, identify strengths and development needs, and promote cooperation and exchange through partnerships in training, twinning programmes, and knowledge sharing.

Nasser Abdulhakim Belshalat, a member of the National Olympic Committee’s administrative team and a safeguarding officer accredited by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), delivered a presentation on the “Safeguarding Asian Games” initiative launched by the OCA. The initiative aims to uphold sporting integrity and ensure a safe and supportive environment for athletes, whether in competition venues, accommodation, transport facilities, or digital platforms.

The OCA and the organising committee have confirmed 24 sports in the Games programme: swimming, athletics, badminton, 3x3 basketball, boxing, camel racing, cycling, equestrian, eSports, futsal, golf, handball, jiu-jitsu, judo, kabaddi, mixed martial arts, muay thai, table tennis, taekwondo, teqball, triathlon, volleyball, weightlifting, and wrestling.



