Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates second day of IGCF 2025

SHARJAH, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, inaugurated the second day of the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2025), taking place on 10–11 September at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life.” The event brings together over 237 global speakers.

Setting the tone, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), emphasised that many global challenges — from food insecurity to environmental degradation — stem not from a lack of resources, but from poor communication and coordination.

“According to the UN, 600 million people may face hunger by 2030. At the same time, more than one billion tonnes of food is wasted every year — about a third of global production,” he noted. “The problem isn’t soil or climate — it’s miscommunication, lack of dialogue, and poor collective action.”

He stressed that both the UAE’s and Sharjah’s development journeys show the power of human-centred planning: “When communities and governments communicate clearly, they turn crises into opportunities and build more just, sustainable societies.”

From the depths of the sea to the edges of innovation, Professor Oussama Khatib, Director at Stanford’s Robotics Lab and President of the International Foundation for Robotics Research (IFRR), presented the latest breakthroughs in robotics.

He showcased OceanOne, a humanoid robot capable of “feeling” underwater through advanced haptic and vision systems. “The internet let us see and hear. Robotics is now letting us touch and feel remotely — to operate in hazardous places without physical presence,” Khatib said.

He highlighted use cases in underwater archaeology, remote medical surgery, disaster response, and even space exploration — areas where human presence is either limited or impossible.

Turning to education, young entrepreneur Hillary Yip, founder of MinorMynas, shared her journey of creating a global children’s learning platform starting at age 10. “Technology alone doesn’t change lives — human connection does,” she said.

Yip warned that relying solely on generative AI could hinder students’ ability to think critically. She called for education that includes culture, history, and humanities, in addition to tech skills. Her initiatives have reached families in dozens of countries and held global AI competitions with participants from 55 nations.

Dr Karan Rajan, a medical doctor, best-selling author, and social media science educator, spoke about the enormous influence of online platforms on public health.

“In a clinic, I see 15 patients in 3 hours. Online, I can reach half a million people in a day. That reach can save lives,” he said. However, he warned about the downside: nearly 80% of health and nutrition content on social media is created by non-experts, often driven by fear, misinformation, or commercial interests.

He urged better regulation, media literacy, and ethical responsibility among influencers and platforms to counter deepfakes and misleading health claims.

The forum's speakers collectively demonstrated how communication — when paired with innovation — can either build bridges or deepen divides. Whether in classrooms, clinics, or deep-sea labs, the key message was clear: communication remains our most powerful tool for progress.

In total, IGCF 2025 features over 110 events, including 51 sessions, 7 inspiring talks, and 22 workshops, hosted in partnership with 30 local, regional, and international organisations across 22 interactive platforms.

The programme addresses five global priorities: Food security, public health, education, environmental sustainability, and green economy.

The forum continues to reaffirm communication’s strategic role in shaping policies, inspiring action, and building a better, more connected future.