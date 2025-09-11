ADX welcomes listing of Orascom Construction

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) today welcomed the listing of Orascom Construction, a leading global engineering and construction contractor and concessions developer, on the largest exchange in the UAE and among the top 20 in the world.

This marked the third company to list on the ADX in 2025, demonstrating the exchange’s commitment to expanding market access and driving opportunity and growth through an innovative, dynamic, and transparent marketplace, which is supported by a robust capital markets platform and a wide range of market participants.

Through its deep and dynamic capital market, ADX continues to actively support the UAE’s economic growth, diversification, and competitiveness, offering Orascom Construction efficient access to growth capital, a vast investor base, and an ecosystem that enables issuers to achieve their capital raising ambitions and thrive.

On this occasion, Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), said: “The listing of Orascom Construction is a qualitative addition that enhances market depth and opens new horizons for investors to participate in the next phase of the region’s development. By welcoming a leading player in the infrastructure sector, we are expanding the range of investment opportunities, particularly products linked to long-term infrastructure and energy needs.

This step complements ADX’s offering of 12 diverse sectors, including financial services, healthcare, technology, real estate, energy, and others. Such diversity reflects the strength of listed companies, which achieved the highest profitability among GCC exchanges in the first half of 2025, with net profits up 15.6% year-on-year to 88 billion Dirhams. ADX remains committed to meeting investor aspirations and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global financial hub.”

Osama Bishai, Chief Executive Officer of Orascom Construction, commented: “We are pleased to begin trading on ADX today. We are already an active player across construction and infrastructure investments in Abu Dhabi, and we look forward to bringing our unique track record of delivering major projects and investments across our global markets to both new and existing shareholders.

This marks the first step in our internal restructuring to expand our construction activities and strengthen our infrastructure investments. Our focus remains on creating long-term value, and this milestone reinforces our platform as we continue to execute our growth strategy.”

Orascom Construction primarily executes infrastructure, industrial and high-end commercial projects in the Middle East, Africa, and the U.S. The firm also develops and invests in concessions, owns 50% of the BESIX Group, and holds a portfolio comprising building materials, facility management, and equipment services. The group consistently ranks among the top contractors in the world and has a secondary listing on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

In H1 2025, Orascom Construction reported a consolidated backlog of USD 9.6 billion, USD 2 billion in revenue, and a net profit of USD 82.7 million. Since its IPO in March 2025, the company has rewarded shareholders with more than USD 300 million through dividends and share buybacks – and paid out dividends consistently since 2018. Total dividends have increased 20.7% year on year so far in 2025 to USD 51.8 million.

With a total market capitalization of 3 trillion Dirham, ADX serves as a trusted platform for investing in Abu Dhabi’s capital markets. The exchange has led returns in the GCC and outperformed the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over the past decade and global benchmarks over the last 20 years.

