World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat

DUBAI, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit, affirmed that humanity stands at a historic turning point that requires enhanced proactivity and readiness to transform challenges into global opportunities. He emphasised that the success of governments in keeping pace with the unprecedented acceleration of future developments lies in their ability to act proactively and move faster than the changes around them.

His remarks came during the opening address of the Ambassadors’ Retreat, organised by the World Governments Summit Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The initiative forms part of the Summit’s ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation and international partnerships in shaping and designing future governments.

The Retreat gathered more than 100 ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions in the UAE, who shared their visions for reinforcing global collaboration in shaping the future. The session was attended by Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Vice Chair of WGS, and Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Vice Chair of WGS.

Al Gergawi said: “Guided by the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the World Governments Summit has become an international platform for joint action, enhancing cooperation among nations, anticipating the future, and enabling governments to develop proactive solutions to humanity’s most pressing challenges.”

He further stressed that the Ambassadors’ Retreat is an annual platform for exchanging perspectives and strengthening international cooperation to shape future governments, highlighting the pivotal role of ambassadors and diplomats from partner nations, who have been essential contributors to the Summit’s success and its growth into the world’s largest gathering of governments.

Reflecting on WGS’s journey since its launch in 2013, Al Gergawi noted that the Summit has hosted more than 100 heads of state and government, representatives from 140 countries, over 3,070 speakers, and more than 48,000 participants. Through its platforms, over 100 MoUs and bilateral agreements have been signed.

He emphasised that the Summit has become the largest global platform for exchanging government expertise and translating knowledge into action through its specialized forums, including the Government Experience Exchange Forum, which strengthens cooperation between countries and accelerates the adoption of future-oriented strategies and initiatives to build advanced societies.

Al Gergawi also pointed to the Summit’s growing global role, highlighting significant international contributions such as the Brazilian Government’s ministerial forum on digital transformation and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s workshop on AI governance.

He added that the Summit’s message has reached millions of people worldwide, achieving nearly one billion media impressions through global media partnerships. He also noted that the Best Minister in the World Award has become the largest international recognition of government leaders for their achievements in serving their communities.

Discussing the Global Ministers Survey, launched last year in collaboration with PwC, he explained that it revealed:

• 74% of governments require additional financial resources to build capacity.

• 68% face challenges in retaining talent.

• More than 30 governments are not adequately prepared for the future.

He stressed that these results are a call for collective action to transform challenges into opportunities and commended ambassadors and diplomats for their role in expanding participation and strengthening strategic partnerships.

Looking ahead, Al Gergawi announced that the 2026 edition of WGS will feature more than 200 sessions, the launch of 15 strategic reports, over 400 speakers, and participation from more than 80 international and regional organizations.

The Summit will host more than 6,000 leaders from governments, the private sector, and international institutions. It will also introduce new tracks, wider goals, and deeper cooperation among governments, and, in collaboration with the Government of Ecuador, will host the second edition of the Economic and Investment Forum, launched by Daniel Noboa, President of Ecuador.

The Retreat featured a series of interactive dialogues. Professor Soumitra Dutta, Dean and Professor of Management at the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, shared insights under the theme ‘Programmable Sovereignty: What’s at Stake?’,highlighting how nations can navigate the evolving digital landscape, strengthen competitiveness while safeguarding digital trust.

At the Ambassadors’ Retreat, a high-level dialogue on “Redefining Trade Diplomacy” underscored how nations must adapt trade and investment strategies to an increasingly competitive and interconnected global economy.

The session featured Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, and was moderated by Dubai Abulhoul, Founder of Fiker Institute. Discussions highlighted how trade diplomacy can serve as a catalyst for sustainable growth, resilient supply chains, and transformative cross-border partnerships.

Another dialogue, titled “Diplomacy in Action: Collaborative Pathways for a Shared Future”, explored the role of international cooperation in addressing systemic challenges and advancing shared prosperity.

The session featured Dr. Samir Saran, President of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), and Rashid Sesay, Ambassador of Sierra Leone to the UAE, and was moderated by Dubai Abulhoul. Speakers emphasized the need for innovative diplomatic frameworks that foster trust, enable credible markets, and strengthen resilience across the Global South and beyond.

The Retreat concluded with a session introducing the Global Ministers Survey, conducted annually by the World Governments Summit Organisation. The Survey seeks to capture the perspectives of ministers worldwide on the most pressing challenges in governance today.

Reem Baggash, Deputy Managing Director of the Summit Organisation, and Shakira Abi-Akinoteh, Director of EMEA Clients and markets PwC Middle East, presented the Survey’s objectives, key outcomes, and methodology. They emphasized its role in fostering stronger collaboration among governments, opening channels for dialogue among ministers, and supporting the design of more effective policies aligned with global development priorities.

The Ambassadors’ Retreat is a flagship initiative of the World Governments Summit Organisation, reflecting its mission to provide a global platform that strengthens partnerships for shaping the future. It underscores the Summit’s commitment to addressing global megatrends and to engaging stakeholders across all sectors in defining future trajectories for the fields most critical to human progress and societal well-being.

In parallel, the Summit Organisation convened the Partners’ Networking Breakfast, bringing together more than 60 senior leaders from partner institutions across the private sector, Summit members, and leading editors and media executives. The Forum provided an open space for collaboration and partnership-building across critical sectors, reinforcing the Summit’s mission of fostering collective action for a better future.

Participants included global and national companies in technology, telecommunications, finance, trade, tourism, real estate, mobility, logistics, education, energy, healthcare, urban planning, media, research, consultancy, and more. The convening also showcased the latest projects and initiatives of the Summit while gathering perspectives on the 2026 edition

