Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi

AL AIN, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has offered condolences to Humaid Saeed Al Neyadi on the passing of his father, Saeed Amer Al Neyadi.

H.H. also offered his condolences to Abdullah, Mohammed and Rashed, the sons of the late Saeed Amer Al Neyadi.

He attended the mourning majlis, held at Majlis Um Ghafa in Al Ain Region, and extended his deepest sympathies to the family for their loss, wishing them courage and solace.

The mourning majlis was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Sheikh Zayed bin Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office .

